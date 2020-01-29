Polk County officials put a plan to bump their pay by 4.5% on hold

Polk County Supervisors are waiting a few weeks to consider pay increases for elected officials.

DES MOINES — The Polk County Board of Supervisors tabled a measure Tuesday that would’ve bumped their salaries and salaries of other elected officials, up by 4.5% next year.

The 4.5% raise was suggested by the Polk County Compensation Board.

Iowa law requires every county to have compensation boards to suggest annual pay rates.

“They’re non-elected officials that determine compensation based upon the work level that’s required and the averages of other jobs or other like-positions,” said Matt McCoy, chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

Right now, supervisors in Polk County make $122,739 a year.

According to the Iowa State Association of Counties, supervisors across Iowa make an average of $36,383 a year.

McCoy said setting salaries of elected officials is a balancing act. The wages need to be competitive with the private sector, but the officials also need to be using tax dollars responsibly.

“In order to attract people to run for these positions, you have to compensate them,” McCoy said.

Polk County Supervisors’ biggest pay increase in the last 5 years was in Fiscal Year 2017. Their pay went up 4.67%.

Their lowest increase came last year when they got a raise of 2.75%.

Solid line represents actual pay raises, dashed line represents proposed pay raise.

McCoy said he doesn’t think the board will approve this year’s increase, however.

“I expect it to be on par with where we were last year probably,” McCoy said. “I have not talked to all my colleagues, but I’m guessing that most of them are going to say somewhere in that range.”

All supervisors in Polk County are full-time county employees.

The average Iowan makes about $46,000 a year, but those that live in the Des Moines metro make around $52,000.

At Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors said they plan to bring up the compensation issue at their Feb. 11 meeting.