Polk County police chase ends in two vehicle crash

PLEASANT HILL — Deputies located a wanted subject in the 3900 block of NE 44th Dr. at 7:25 PM Wednesday night. The wanted person was 47-year-old Jeffrey Caudle.

Caudle has numerous felony warrants in Polk County. He fled the scene in a vehicle and lead law enforcement on a pursuit through eastern Polk County.

The pursuit came to an end when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of NE 56th St. and E. University Ave.

Caudle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

He is now facing several charges that include two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer in addition to his warrants.