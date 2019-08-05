Polk County service helps families renovate homes with lead issues

DES MOINES – Lead was once a hot commodity in construction, but now homeowners are seeing and feeling the repercussions of it in Central Iowa.

Michele Currie knew something wasn’t right in her Des Moines home, but she wasn’t sure what. She didn’t realize that there was lead in her house, or that her year-and-a-half-old granddaughter was ingesting or inhaling it.

Luckily, Polk County’s lead inspector had a solution for Currie. The process is like an x-ray. It assesses a house for about three-to-five hours before determining how much lead a house has.

“We’re there to check everything, we check every wall, every ceiling, every door, every doorjam,” said Frank Morano, Jr., a lead inspector for Polk County.

After Polk County finishes their work, they hire a contractor to make repairs, all of this at no cost to homeowners like Currie.

“Oh, it’s beyond worth it, and Polk County went out of their way, above and beyond and they helped at every turn they could,” she said. “That is a major, major lift off my heart, my head, my everything.”

To qualify for this program, your home must be built before 1978, and you must have a child under the age of six who lives with you or regularly visits. Call 515-286-2115 to see if you qualify.