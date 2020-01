POLK COUNTY – A local deputy in Iowa is lucky to be alive after his patrol vehicle was hit by a semi on Wednesday.







According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy narrowly escaped being hit by the semi. He ran away from his patrol car on I-80 when a semi lost control during the icy weather and hit the deputy’s car.

The deputy is ok. Police said that the incident serves as a reminder for drivers to travel safely and watch out for emergency vehicles.