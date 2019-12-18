1  of  2
Live Now
Public safety officials provide update on investigation at Camp Dodge Historic impeachment vote set to take place Wednesday

Lockdown lifted, no active shooter at Camp Dodge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lockdown has been lifted at Camp Dodge in Johnston after a perceived threat was reported at a warehouse.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about an active situation at Camp Dodge on Wednesday afternoon.

“Thankfully today there was no active shooter,” Col. Michael Wunn said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We are investigating.”

Johnston Community Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown.

Here was the message sent to parents:

According to the Johnston Community School District website, Wednesday was scheduled to be a one-hour early dismissal for all schools in the district.

“The lockdown at camp Dodge has been cleared,” the Iowa National Guard announced around 3:30 p.m.

Camp Dodge is a military installation in Johnston. It also serves as the headquarters for the Iowa National Guard.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story