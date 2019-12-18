Lockdown lifted, no active shooter at Camp Dodge

A lockdown has been lifted at Camp Dodge in Johnston after a perceived threat was reported at a warehouse.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about an active situation at Camp Dodge on Wednesday afternoon.
“Thankfully today there was no active shooter,” Col. Michael Wunn said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We are investigating.”
Johnston Community Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown.
According to the Johnston Community School District website, Wednesday was scheduled to be a one-hour early dismissal for all schools in the district.
“The lockdown at camp Dodge has been cleared,” the Iowa National Guard announced around 3:30 p.m.
Camp Dodge is a military installation in Johnston. It also serves as the headquarters for the Iowa National Guard.