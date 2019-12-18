Lockdown lifted, no active shooter at Camp Dodge

A lockdown has been lifted at Camp Dodge in Johnston after a perceived threat was reported at a warehouse.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about an active situation at Camp Dodge on Wednesday afternoon.

“Thankfully today there was no active shooter,” Col. Michael Wunn said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We are investigating.”

Col. Mike Wunn from Iowa National Guard speaking. Perceived threat at one of the warehouses at Camp Dodge. “Thankfully today there was no active shooter today at Camp Dodge…we are investigating.” Everybody is safe. — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) December 18, 2019

Camp Dodge initiated active shooter protocol. “It was evident we were well prepared.” -Lt. Osberg from Polk County Sheriff — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) December 18, 2019

The call came in at 1:39 and the all clear was given right around 3 pm. Wunn estimated 500-700 people on the grounds of Camp Dodge today. — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) December 18, 2019

Wunn wanted to remind the public to allow law forcement to properly do their job in cases like this. Also to stay away and keep yourselves safe. — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) December 18, 2019

Also important to note that the Iowa National Guard is not investigating any suspects related to this incident @weareiowa5news — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) December 18, 2019

Johnston Community Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown.

Here was the message sent to parents:

The lockdown has been lifted for all Johnston Schools. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — Johnston Schools (@JohnstonCSD) December 18, 2019

According to the Johnston Community School District website, Wednesday was scheduled to be a one-hour early dismissal for all schools in the district.

“The lockdown at camp Dodge has been cleared,” the Iowa National Guard announced around 3:30 p.m.

The lockdown at Camp Dodge has been cleared; there are no injuries to report at this time. We would like to thank the swift response of the @iowastatepatrol & local law enforcement. More details will follow a press conference scheduled to take place at Joint Forces HQ shortly. — Iowa National Guard (@IowaNatGuard) December 18, 2019

Camp Dodge is a military installation in Johnston. It also serves as the headquarters for the Iowa National Guard.