Polk County Sheriff’s Office raising breast cancer awareness with ‘pink patch’ sale

DES MOINES — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is doing their part to raise awareness.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says a handful of patrol cars will display a pink ribbon to show support for the entire month.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Additionally, “pink patches” will be on sale for $5 each. All proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

“We have had several employees fight this disease, and I think it’s important for our agency to show our support for the survivors and those who are still fighting,” Sheriff Kevin Schneider said.

You can find more information about the patches by contacting the Community Relations Division at 515-323-5454.