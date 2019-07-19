Polk County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scam

DES MOINES– Never blindly give anyone your personal information, that’s what the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone after several people received calls believed to be scammers.

Those who picked up the phone reported that the caller told them their social security number was suspended. The caller then said that the situation could be fixed if they verified some personal information, like their birth date or social security number. A scam alert has been issued.

” The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to be cautious who they talk to and never blindly give personal information or money to anyone. “

If you think you have been a victim of this scam, report it to the Social Security Inspector General.