Polk County supervisors to vote on pay raises for elected officials Tuesday morning

Polk County supervisors are set to vote on a pay raise on Tuesday for elected Polk County officials.

If approved, salaries of all elected officials would increase by 4.5% effective July 1st of this year. This would mean that supervisors recommended pay would increase from $122,000 to $128,000 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The board also recommends another 1% increase to the county’s deferred compensation contribution and a 1% increase for elected officials’ retirement plans that qualify.

The vote will take place later this morning. Stay with Local 5 as we update you on the latest developments.