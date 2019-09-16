Polk County to receive multi-million dollar upgrade to radio system

DES MOINES — A contract between Polk County and RACOM Corp. will run through 2030 and also bring upgrades to public safety radios.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the extension on Monday, adding that the Polk County Board of Supervisors has pledged $4.5 million towards the project.

The money would be used to update and replace public safety grade radios used by EMS, fire and police departments that are dispatched by the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

Polk County would see expansions and enhancements in building coverage through the Central Iowa Regional Public Safety Communications system, according to the sheriff’s office.

The updates would also be seen within the following communities: Alleman, Altoona, Ankeny, Bondurant, Des Moines, Elkhart, Grimes, Johnston, Mitchellvill, Pleasant Hill, Polk City and Windsor Heights.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also announced that they will be participating in a study commissioned by the 911 Service Board that will analyze the the delivery of 911 services throughout the service board area.

The goal of the study is to update the 911 Service Plan and Service Board strategic plan.

The resolution to approve these actions will be presented during next week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office expects the project to begin this fall and be completed in 2020.