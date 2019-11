The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is bringing law enforcement into the 21st century with the use of drones.

Drone surveillance can be used to do anything from find hot spots during a fire or locate movement of a possible missing children, according to Sgt. Tony Ferlitsch.

“It’s an absolute upper hand that we have to help out our other agencies and the community,” said Sgt. Ferlitsch.

