Polo on the Green raises money for Vision to Learn with new partnership

CUMMING – For 23 years, Polo on the Green has raised money to help support Variety Iowa with what they bill as the coolest party of the summer.

People joined organizers at the Powder River Ranch Saturday night dressed in their finest, and it’s all for a good cause.

Polo on the Green will fund Vision to Learn through a partnership with United Way of Central Iowa. Vision to Learn is an organization that will give more low-income students glasses and contacts that they need. The organization hopes to expand its reach to more kids with the funds.

Variety the Children’s Charity of Iowa provides funding to non-profit children’s organizations to help underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill, or special needs kids.