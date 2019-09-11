Popular “blackout” license plates sold out at Polk County Treasurer’s Office

DES MOINES — Due to overwhelming demand, the Polk County Treasurer’s Office says they’re already sold out of their non-personalized allotment of “blackout” license plates.

The office said on Facebook they went through their supply of the plates in just six days.

“We knew the first shipment of 1,000 Blackout plates wouldn’t last long and requested more but production of the plates can’t keep up with statewide demand,” Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney said. “So we’ll just have to wait until the state can get another order created and shipped to us.”

The treasurer’s office said customers should visit their website, which will be updated once they receive a new supply of “blackout plates. “

Smaller-sized versions of the popular plates for motorcycles and small trailers are still available.

The “blackout plates” first became available September 3.