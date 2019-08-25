Porkapalooza comes to Polk City

POLK CITY — Not Brothers Barbecue and the Mid-Iowa Family Threapy Clinic hosted a barbecue Saturday to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Connection.

After raising $1,200 a year ago, this year’s Porkapalooza supplied all kinds of food, a bags tournament, a 50/50 raffle and more to attendees to help raise funds for the Children’s Cancer Connection, an organization that got some big praise from one of the event’s organizers.

“Children’s Cancer Connection was there to support us when she was going through cancer treatments,” event organizer Eric McLeish said. “They come to the hospital and bring joy to your life. They’re a fantastic organization.

If you would like to donate to the Children’s Cancer Connection, visit http://childrenscancerconnection.org/fundraising.