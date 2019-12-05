Portion of I-35/80 in Urbandale set to close again this weekend

GRIMES – Another closure is expected on a major metro freeway over the weekend.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a stretch of I-35/80 between Douglas Avenue (Exit 126) and 86th Street (Exit 129) in Urbandale will close from 10:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7th until the morning of Sunday, December 8th.

This closure is part of the ongoing work to install girders for the new Urban Loop flyover bridge. This is the second closure within the last month. The first two girder lines were installed under a similar closure in late November.

Officials with the Iowa DOT say the full interstate closure is necessary to safely allow the contractor to install the remaining two girder lines for the new bridge over the interstate lanes.

The DOT says the interstate will be reopened to traffic once the girders are secured and traffic can safely pass under them.

Iowa DOT officials are asking drivers to use the U.S. 65/Iowa 5 bypass or I-235 to travel most efficiently through the metro during this closure.

There will also be a posted detour on 86th Street and Douglas Avenue through the city of Urbandale. The DOT says the on- and off-ramps to Iowa 141 (Exit 127) and 100th Street (Exit 128) will also be closed as part of this closure.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through the Iowa DOT 511 system. You can visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.