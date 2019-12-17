Possible compromise in noise ordinance affecting Water Works Park

DES MOINES — Des Moines City Council took a step toward reaching a potential compromise Monday on a noise ordinance that’s been the center of hot debate between live music lovers and neighbors who live near Water Works Park.

Some neighbors told Local 5 News that they can literally feel booming music shake their windows during summertime concerts at the Laurisden Amphitheater.

Others, like Bonita and Kevin Clark who live near Terrace Hill, say they look forward to the summer music.

“We go outside and enjoy it,” said Bonita. “We have a glass of wine and enjoy the music.”

The Clarks say some of their neighbors don’t feel the same.

“Some of our neighbors were upset with the noise and hadn’t really seen that coming,” said Kevin.

Concerned neighbors made their voices heard earlier this year, prompting the City to propose a noise ordinance in the Spring that would put restrictions on the volume and frequency of the summer concerts.

Des Moines arts venues and live music concertgoers pushed back, saying restrictions might keep a growing arts scene from thriving.

Sam Carrell, the executive director of Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation, had spent time speaking with other venues and the City in hopes of amending the ordinance.

Tonight, the Council unanimously passed the first reading of the amended ordinance. It will need to be approved twice more, next, at the Council meeting January 13.

City Councilman Josh Mandelbaum, whose constituents live near the park, said there’s still some work to be done, but he feels encouraged.

“I don’t know that I was fully satisfied with where we got during the work session,” said Mandelbaum during the meeting. “But my hope is that we will continue to be working on getting that balance right and listening to neighbor concerns.”

The ordinance will need to be read at at least one more council meeting before it can be approved. That will take place January 13.