Power outages affected many in the metro Tuesday night

DES MOINES — According to MidAmerican Energy, there were two different outages that affected Des Moines and a part of West Des Moines during the storm Tuesday night.

The first outage occurred shortly after 5 p.m. affecting 2,894 customers in the 1800 block of 55th St., Des Moines, 600 block of 64th St. Des Moines, 1600 block of 38th St., Des Moines and the 1400 block of Buffalo Rd., West Des Moines.

The second happened at 7:28 p.m. affecting 568 customers in Des Moines.

All customers affected by the first outage have been helped and as of 8:11 p.m. there were only 153 still being worked on.