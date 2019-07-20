UPDATE: Power restored to all of Ames after city-wide outage

UPDATE: The City of Ames says all customers should have power restored.

They city says 26,000 customers were left without power Saturday afternoon due to a fault on a transmission line between Ames and Des Moines. The Ames Power Plant was undergoing maintenance, and “electricity was being supplied by sources outside Ames.” Customers in the north and west of Ames were restored power last.

AMES – According to the city of Ames, there is a major power outage impacting thousands of residents on Saturday.

All electrical crews are out responding to attempt to reroute power from other sources and get customers back online. Temperatures are in the 90’s Saturday afternoon.

More information from the city is expected to come later in the afternoon as options are assessed by city crews. Alliant Energy, which provides power to many residents in the city, reports more than 2,000 customers are without power.