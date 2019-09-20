Prairie Meadows adds to fundraiser for Iowa children’s hospital

ALTOONA — Carson King, an employee with Prairie Meadows’ rapid response team, has embarked on an epic fundraising adventure with the humble beginnings of a hand-written sign asking for money for Busch Light during ESPN’s famed College GameDay broadcast.

As of this afternoon, King’s donations have topped the $100,000 mark with all proceeds, minus enough cash for a case of Busch Light, going to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

King has also received pledges from both Anheuser-Busch and Venmo to match the donations he collects.

Prairie Meadows is adding an additional $10,000 to King’s cause.

“We are extremely impressed by the great work Carson has done and how well he has represented Prairie Meadows. His philanthropic initiative to help the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital represents us well and his values match those of our organization,” said Brad Rhines, Prairie Meadows’ Chief Strategic Officer.

ABC’s morning show Good Morning America will feature King in a special segment on September 20.

King will continue to receive donations through September 30, 2019. To donate, send funds to Carson King via Venmo at “carson-king-25” or donate directly to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at https://uichildrens.org/ways-give.