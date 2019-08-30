Prairie Meadows donates $405,000 to Easterseals Iowa

DES MOINES — A non-profit that helps support people with disabilities in Iowa is receiving a big gift.

Prairie Meadows announced Friday they’ve awarded Easterseals Iowa a Legacy Grant totaling $400,000. In addition, a Community Betterment grant is adding an extra $5,000 for “campships” to Easterseals Iowa Camp Sunnyside.

“Prairie Meadows has played a vital role in Easterseals’ ability to provide services to our community,” Easterseals Iowa President & Sherri Nelson said. “Their commitment to ensuring the nonprofit sector is strong is second to none. We are grateful for their generosity.”

Gary Palmer, the President & CEO of Prairie Meadows, said they are happy to help out Easterseals Iowa.

“We began our Legacy Grant program in 2003. Our Legacy Grants provide funding in the range of $100,000 to $1 million for large-scale, signature projects, Palmer said. “We are very proud to have chosen this project as one of our 2019 grant recipients,” said Gary Palmer, President & CEO of Prairie Meadows.