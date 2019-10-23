Prairie Meadows hosts tactical security training event

ALTOONA — Local law enforcement, Polk County Emergency Management plus fire and rescue personnel are conducting a tactical security training Wednesday at Prairie Meadows.

Only non-guest portions of the property will be occupied for the exercise, according to Prairie Meadows.

Security in the gaming industry has been a focus since the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“The result of that we established the Rapid Response Team and it went into effect in July of 2018,” said Prairie Meadows VP of Security Operations Clint Pursley. “So we’re a little over a year through the program … so this type of exercise gives us the opportunity to evaluate the staff, what they’ve learned, what they’ve retained and where we can improve so we can better protect the public.”

Prairie Meadows says preparations for the training exercise have been in progress for the past 12 months.