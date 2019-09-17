Preparing for a baby with MercyOne Stork Affair

WEST DES MOINES — Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed and Taylor Kanost had a friendly competition to see who could swaddle the best.

Learning how to swaddle is just one of the many things you can learn Saturday’s at MercyOne Stork Affair.

“Birth is kind of an unpredictable process. And to the extent that we can take any sort of unpredictability out of that process that is really, really great.” said Rhiley Binns, with MercyOne Stork Affair, “So if you familiarize yourself with your birthing location a little bit before you go, then you kind of know a little bit of what to expect once you get there.

You can register in advance online now or the day of on Saturday, September 21 starting at 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in the East Tower Auditorium at 1111 6th Avenue in Des Moines.

For a schedule of events and more information head over MercyOne’s website.