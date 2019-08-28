Preparing for a new year: How will schools handle the new state seat belt regulations?

As students across central Iowa prepare for a new school year, Local 5 is committed to keeping you informed about what’s new this year.

School officially began on Friday, and one of the new questions parents may have is about how local school districts will handle the state’s new seat belt policy. The new regulations require all newly-purchased school buses in the state of Iowa to have seat belts.

Local 5 talked with Des Moines Public Schools, Iowa’s largest school district, to find out more about how they will handle this. Many Des Moines school buses already have seat belts. However, older buses in the district will not be retrofitted.

