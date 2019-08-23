Preparing for a new year: Some Des Moines students are starting school at a different time each morning

As students across central Iowa prepare for a new school year, Local 5 is committed to keeping you informed about what’s new this year.

School officially starts on Friday, and one of the newest things happening this year is the new start times for Des Moines elementary students.

Local 5 talked with Des Moines Public Schools, Iowa’s largest school district, to find out more about the decision. Elementary students will in the district will now start school at 7:45am each day, instead of 7:30am. Middle and high school students will not have any changes regarding school start times.

