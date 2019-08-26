Preparing for a new year: What’s new for Lincoln High School students?

As students across central Iowa begin a new school year, Local 5 is committed to keeping you informed about what’s new this year.

Although school officially began on Friday, students at Lincoln High School in Des Moines are adjusting to some changes this year.

The 9th graders are now joining students in the 10th-12th grade in the main Lincoln High School building. Previously, incoming freshmen attended the Lincoln Rails Academy, which is just a short drive south of the main building. This building was often referred to as the “Kurtz” building.

The Kurtz building will be used to house district offices and additional academic opportunities in the future.

