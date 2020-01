DES MOINES — President Donald Trump will be visiting Iowa before the state’s Feb. 3, first-in-the-nation caucus.

Trump will hold a Thursday, Jan. 30 rally at the Knapp Center in Des Moines starting at 7 p.m.

During a June 2019 visit to Iowa, Trump touted the year-round sale of E-15 as a good move for the state.

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store