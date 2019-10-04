President Trump announces new biofuel agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration announced a new agreement that will help support domestic ethanol and biodiesel production.

The agreement has been in the works since President Trump took office. Starting in 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency wants more than 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol to be blended into the nation’s fuel supply.

Throughout the year, farmers have expressed concern over the 31 oil refineries having exemptions from using biofuels. But now, some believe things will soon be getting back on track.

“Farmers and biofuel folks rose up and said ‘We are done. This breaks your promise to support biofuels, it breaks your support to farmers, and you’ve got to fix this,'” Monte Shaw of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said.

“But today they announced a program that would put it back on track. If they follow through and implement this the way it’s been described, it will restore the integrity of it and will redeem President Trump’s comitment to farmers and renewable fuels.”

The EPA also plans to build on the president’s decision to allow year-round sales of E-15 fuels by starting a rule-making process that will streamline labeling and make it easier to sell.