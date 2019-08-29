President Trump hints at ethanol plan, says farmers will be “so happy”

President Trump dropped a hint Thursday he could be rolling out a plan to help ethanol producers amid criticism his administration is siding with big oil refineries over corn growers.
The EPA recently approved 31 oil refinery exemptions, prompting rebukes from Republican senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
The president tweeted Thursday that farmers will react positively to a “giant package.” However, it’s not clear what it specifically covers.
The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association offered a measured response, cautioning the president that any relief that doesn’t come soon won’t have a positive effect.
Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters earlier this week she’s spoken to members of President Trump’s cabinet after the exemptions were granted.
“I’m not sure he fully understand maybe the ramifications of what that means,” Reynolds said.