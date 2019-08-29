President Trump hints at ethanol plan, says farmers will be “so happy”

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to the G-7 summit in France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump dropped a hint Thursday he could be rolling out a plan to help ethanol producers amid criticism his administration is siding with big oil refineries over corn growers.

The EPA recently approved 31 oil refinery exemptions, prompting rebukes from Republican senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.

The president tweeted Thursday that farmers will react positively to a “giant package.” However, it’s not clear what it specifically covers.

The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done. It will be a giant package, get ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association offered a measured response, cautioning the president that any relief that doesn’t come soon won’t have a positive effect.

If there is immediate, meaningful boost for biofuels demand, then rural folks will applaud. But if too little or too late, then folks will only be more upset. #Ethanol and #biodiesel plants shutting down and laying off workers. https://t.co/2s8me9TBT1 — Iowa RFA (@iowafuel) August 29, 2019

Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters earlier this week she’s spoken to members of President Trump’s cabinet after the exemptions were granted.

“I’m not sure he fully understand maybe the ramifications of what that means,” Reynolds said.