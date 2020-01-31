WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Des Moines

DES MOINES — President Trump is visiting Iowa for the first time since June 2019, and supporters lined up outside the Knapp Center bright and early ahead of his Thursday rally in Des Moines.

“I’m here to see the president of the United States. It’s very exciting when he comes to Iowa. I have a tradition that when a new president comes I come to see him,” Des Moines resident Megan Christensen said.

“It makes me feel good because a lot of the media says he has no support. And we know that he has a tremendous amount of support,” Des Moines resident Dan Shedenhelm said.

Joining the president at Thursday’s rally is Vice President Mike Pence.

He spoke to Iowans earlier in the day in Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

Pence said the president is counting on Iowans to bring the same enthusiasm to the 2020 race that he saw in 2016.

“In 2016, America said yes to President Donald Trump and I know it will carry the same enthusiasm,” Pence said. “It will carry the same confidence to speak to our neighbors and friends here across the hawkeye state and all across America, that we’re going to have the same kind of 2020.”

President Trump’s rally can be watched live on YouTube or on the We Are Iowa app starting at 6:45 p.m.