Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper gives advice to governors after mass shootings

DES MOINES–Following the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, former Colorado Governor and Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper expressed his support for background checks.

“They’re not perfect, they’re not going to stop every shooting, but they’re an important step,” Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper says he had to defend background checks from republican criticism that criminals would be able to outsmart them.

“When we got the data, 140 people, this in 2012, 140 people who had an outstanding warrant for a violent crime they tried to buy a gun and got a background check.

“We arrested them when they were figuring out their gun. Crooks are that stupid,” Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper also says states can limit the magazine size allowed.

Hickenlooper is scheduled to take the Des Moines Register Soapbox Saturday, August 10 at 3:00pm.

