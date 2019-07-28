Presidential candidate Michael Bennet visits West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES – Colorado senator and presidential candidate Michael Bennet spoke with West Des Moines residents about his latest policy proposal on Saturday. He is laying out a plan to bring affordable health care to rural America.

The Democratic candidate is polling below one percent just before the next set of debates. However, he is pushing ahead on the ground.

Bennet told Local 5, “I got to put one foot in front of the other between now and when caucuses happen in the next six months. People don’t know me as well because I haven’t spent my life running for president, and that’s okay with me. When I started running for the Senate in Colorado I was only at three percent in the polls.”

Senator Bennet also stopped in Indianola and Chariton on Saturday.