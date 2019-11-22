Presidential candidates in Iowa this weekend

Republicans might be in the spotlight this week with their first big debate, but Democrats received some very encouraging news. Moody’s Analytics, which has correctly predicted every presidential race since Ronald Reagan’s victory in 1980, just came out with its forecast for 2016.

DES MOINES — There are 73 days until the Iowa Caucuses, and Democratic candidates are rallying to get their name on the 2020 presidential ballet.

Here’s where some candidates will be at on Saturday:

Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris will be hosting a meet and greet at Mills Seed Co. in Washington from 9a.m. to 10 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be hosting a community event at 322 East Court Ave. in Des Moines. It’ll start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. The former VP also has a Town Hall planned for 3:15 p.m. at Knoxville High School.

Andrew Yang will be opening an new campaign office in Council Bluffs. That event starts at 10 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m. He also has a rally planned for 1:30 p.m. at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs. That will end around 4 p.m. He will wrap up his day at another office opening in Sioux City. That starts at 7 p.m.

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro is holding a round table in Cedar Rapids from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. He’s also scheduled to attend the Black Hawk County Hall of Fame Dinner in Waterloo starting at 6 p.m.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will be hosting a meet and greet in Shenandoah starting at 2:30 p.m. That’ll be held at the Depot Restaurant and Lounge until 3:30 p.m. He’s also scheduled to attend another meet and greet later that night. That’ll be at the Madison County Historical Society in Winterset. It starts at 6 p.m.

Here’s where they’ll be at on Sunday:

Gov. Steve Bullock will be at a house party Sunday morning starting at 11 a.m. in Johnston. Later the governor will be in Knoxville for a meet and greet from 1:30-2:30 p.m. He’ll wrap his day up at a final meet and greet at Brick Alley Pub and Sports Bar in Marion.

Julián Castro will host a meet and greet at Coffee Tree in Storm Lake. That starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up around noon. He’ll then visit the Upper Des Moines Opportunity Inc. Community outreach center at 1:30 p.m. Castro then has a tour of the Siouxland Pride Alliance in Sioux City starting at 3:30 p.m. He’ll wrap up his day with a meet and greet at Morningside College in Sioux City starting at 6 p.m.

Tom Steyer will also be in Iowa for various events on Sunday. He’ll start at 3:35 p.m. with a meet and greet at Tres Amigos in Osage. Steyer will wrap up his day with a town hall in Mason City. The event will be held at the Historic Park Inn and will start at 5:45 p.m.