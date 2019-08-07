Presidential candidates propose plans to help rural America

Local News

by: Rachel Droze

Posted: / Updated:

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D – N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar (D – Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D – Mass.) all released proposals Wednesday aimed at increasing rural broadband access and incentivizing environmentally-friendly farming.

A quick breakdown of the candidates’ rural America plans:

Gillibrand

  • Increased federal grant availability for rural communities
  • Investing in rural hospitals and health clinics
  • Insurance protections for farmers that develop and test out conservation-oriented production systems

Klobuchar

  • Expand federal programs to help small farmers in rural areas
  • Increased federal funding for rural health care and child care
  • Investing in “homegrown” and clean energy

Warren

  • Break up big agribusiness
  • Cut down on overproduction with a new supply management program
  • Incentivize farmers that fight climate change

To read Kirsten Gillibrand’s plan, click here.

To read Amy Klobuchar’s plan, click here.

To read Elizabeth Warren’s plan, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story