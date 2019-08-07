Presidential candidates propose plans to help rural America

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D – N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar (D – Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D – Mass.) all released proposals Wednesday aimed at increasing rural broadband access and incentivizing environmentally-friendly farming.
A quick breakdown of the candidates’ rural America plans:
Gillibrand
- Increased federal grant availability for rural communities
- Investing in rural hospitals and health clinics
- Insurance protections for farmers that develop and test out conservation-oriented production systems
Klobuchar
- Expand federal programs to help small farmers in rural areas
- Increased federal funding for rural health care and child care
- Investing in “homegrown” and clean energy
Warren
- Break up big agribusiness
- Cut down on overproduction with a new supply management program
- Incentivize farmers that fight climate change
To read Kirsten Gillibrand’s plan, click here.
To read Amy Klobuchar’s plan, click here.
To read Elizabeth Warren’s plan, click here.