Presidential hopeful John Delaney visits Newton, other Iowa towns

NEWTON — Fresh off the first round of presidential debates, Democrat John Delaney held various meet and greets throughout Iowa on Sunday. At these events he discussed his policies and signed copies of his book, The Right Answer.

The former Maryland congressman hopes to bring the nation back to a common purpose – leaving the world in a better place than where we found it.

“We need someone who wants to be president not just to be the president, but someone who actually wants to do the job. And the job involves getting things done, and the job involves finding common ground,” Delaney said in Newton.