Previewing the ‘Carson King Countdown’ benefit concert

The month of September isn’t over quite yet, which means you can still donate to Carson King’s fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

As of Monday afternoon, over $2.3 million has been raised.

Today’s the last day! We’re at over 2.3 Million Dollars in total contributions for @UIchildrens! Tonight is the Carson King Countdown Benefit Concert! Proceeds are #ForTheKids Let’s make one final push! #NotDoneYet ~Venmo~ Carson-King-25 pic.twitter.com/Stj0T9GSbC — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 30, 2019

The money donated to King’s Venmo account will be matched by Anheuser-Busch and Venmo.

“What other story represents Iowa and the people in it than this here?”, said Royce Johns, an organizer for Monday night’s “Carson King Countdown” benefit concert and musician who will perform at the show.

WATCH: Carson King attends Hawkeye football game, waves to U of I Children’s Hospital

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who proclaimed Saturday, September 28 as “Carson King Day”, is expected to make a special appearance at the event.

Schedule and additional information for “Carson King Countdown” benefit concert

Horizon Events Center (2100 NW 100th St Clive, IA 50325)

Tickets: $10, Parking: $5

4:00 p.m. — Doors Open

4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. — The Sheet

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — B2Wins

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. — Royce Johns

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Decoy

8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — Pie In The Sky

9:15 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. — Cody Hicks