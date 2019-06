The Greater Des Moines Partnership is welcoming new Des Moines residents with their Welcome to DSM USA Reception on June 20.

The reception was created to help people who have recently relocated to Des Moines get integrated with the city.

“We want them to know that the community welcomes them as much as their employers,” said Mary Bontranger with the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

The reception will run from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.