Price of parking in downtown Ames may increase again, impacting local business owners

AMES — The City of Ames admits they made a mistake in 2017 when they raised the price of Downtown parking by 500 percent, so this time they want to do it the right way.

In 2017, after a City Councli vote, the price of parking in Downtown Ames abruptly increased from 20 cents an hour, to 50-100 cents per hour, depending on the proximity to the heart of Downtown. Not surprisingly, the City dropped the price to a flat 50-cent rate, at every meter, after the backlash.

Two years later, the City says the current rate of 50 cents isn’t sustainable to maintain operational costs as well as any needed capital investments, such as maintenance of parking lots.

With the help of a consulting firm, Walker Consulting, as well as public input, Ames plans to raise the parking prices at a rate that is more realistic, with less sticker shock.

In a report the City made public this week, Walker Consulting recommended that the City reassess its parking needs every two years, with no more than a 40% increase every two years.

If the City implements that over the next several years, by 2025, it will cost 90 cents to park in downtown Ames.

“One of the recommendations why [Walker Consulting recommended] going to $.90, was that was comparable to other cities,” said Ames Traffic Engineer Damion Pregitzer. “So really, that gets us more closer to what market value is per hour for parking in a Downtown.”

Kelly Irwin has owned Quilting Connection for 10 years, and she says the City may have been too late when it dropped the price to 50 cents.

“We are still suffering from the impact of the decision to increase them so much,” Irwin told Local 5’s Eva Andersen.

“We had a lot of people coming in and saying they aren’t going to shop downtown anymore because there’s just not parking spaces that are affordable.”

Pregitzer, a traffic engineer with the City of Ames, says this plan will actually be well-suited for Ames.

The City has a public information session this coming Monday where you can give your input on the recommendations to parking changes downtown. It’s at the City Hall, and starts at 4:30 p.m.