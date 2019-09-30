Proclamation to allow overweight loads for fall harvest

BURLINGTON, IA – OCTOBER 22: Rick Wirt and his daughte rKrista Kempke harvest corn on October 22, 2015 near Burlington, Iowa. Wirt and his daughter farm more than 2,000 acres in the area. According to the National Corn Growers Association, the overall corn crop is on track to have the 2nd highest average yield on […]

DES MOINES — A proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow farmers to transport oversize and overweight loads of grain for 60 days during the harvest season.

Vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw silage and stover can be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation.

The proclamation goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will expire November 29 at 11:59 p.m.

This will apply to loads transported on highways within Iowa, excluding interstates.

It also applies to loads that weight less than the maximum 90,000 pounds gross weight and do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined in the Iowa Code.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is directed to monitor the operation of this proclamation to keep people safe and to facilitate the movement of trucks involved in Iowa’s harvest season.