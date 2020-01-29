United Kingdom professor visiting Iowa compares 2020 caucuses to 1996

A lot has changed between 1996 and 2020, and the same goes for caucusing in Iowa.

Professor Philip Davies from United Kingdom was in Iowa more than 20 years ago, and is back to observe the caucuses for the second time.

“It seems quite a complex structure compared to the one I saw 24 years ago,” Professor Davies said. “I know that’s party-driven as well, but I think that’s happened across the board.”

In the latest Monmouth University Poll, former vice president Joe Biden leads as 23% of respondents’ first choice, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 21% and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16%.

Professor Davies says many overseas will be paying attention to who wins the presidency, some particularly interested in the amount of money candidates spend on their campaigns.

