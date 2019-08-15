Programming note for Thursday and Friday

If you regularly watch Local 5’s 6 p.m. newscast, ABC’s Holey Moley or Family Food Fight, there will be a change of schedule. Tonight’s 6 p.m. newscast will not be airing tonight. Airing in it’s place tonight is the Chicago Cubs at the Philadelphia Phillies game. Holey Moley and Family Food Fight will be delayed and air at midnight and 1 a.m. respectively.

Friday, the Chicago Bears will play the New York Giants in their second game of the NFL preseason. ABC prime time programming will air beginning at midnight starting with American Housewife followed by Fresh Off the Boat at 12:30 a.m., What Would You Do? at 1 a.m. and 20/20 at 2 a.m.

Baseball fans can also see the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on our sister station CW Iowa 23. The game starts at 6 p.m.