Promoting diversity and inclusion in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES– This Friday, you can join The Greater Des Moines Partnership to help unlock human potential at the 7th Annual Inclusion Forum.

“At The Greater Des Moines Partnership, we’ve been providing platform for our employers and communities to come together to learn a little bit more on a variety of topics and diversity and inclusion,” said Sanjita Pradhan with The Greater Des Moines Partnership. “It’s an increasing topic of interest. As our communities grow and become more diverse, our companies are looking to find best practices on how to be inclusive, how to attract them, how to retain them and jobs.”

This free annual forum will take place Friday, November 15th at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines with registration/breakfast kicking off at 7:15 am. You can also register online now.

This year’s keynote speaker will be May E. Snowden, MBA, MPA. Snowden has been nationally recognized as a diversity and inclusion voice, bringing more than 30 years of experience leading initiatives that strengthen corporate cultures and brand identification while improving relations with customers, vendors and the community.