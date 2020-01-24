Proposal looks to raise awareness for flood recovery through license plates

DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers are proposing a bill to give drivers a new license plate option.

It’s the “Fly our Colors” plate.

The design is inspired by the colors on the Iowa flag, with proceeds going to support flood recovery efforts across the state.

Officials originally revealed the design in 2017 at the state fair as part of a contest.

The design came in a close second to current reboot design, “Blackout” specialty license plates.

Rolled out in July, the plates raised about $4 million dollars in their first six months

That revenue goes into the “Road Use Tax Fund,” which pays for repairs and infrastructure upgrades.