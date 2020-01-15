Developer proposes hotel and casino for Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES — A developer is betting that one project at Des Moines International Airport will take off.

Highview Development Group presented its idea for a $225 million hotel and casino recently. They say it could cover a funding shortfall for a planned new terminal.

Courtesy: Sinha Strategies

Airport leaders said they are looking for $194 million from various sources to cover the $500 million airport project.

Reggie Sinha of Highview is working with Wild Rose Entertainment on the proposed project. He said the hotel would have between 300-350 hotel rooms. He declined to speculate on what the casino would specifically entail, citing highly regulated state requirements.

Sinha said the proposed complex would have dedicated entrances for people who aren’t using the airport. He said the proposal includes building a skywalk between the building and the airport.

Sinha said he hopes the project becomes a reality within three years.

The airport board has tabled discussion on the project until its meeting next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.