Police: Fort Dodge murder suspect used golf club to kill victim

FORT DODGE — New court documents are providing additional details in a Fort Dodge murder case.

Mark Russell is accused of killing Angela McLeod, his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Monday morning at a home on North 14th Street. Police had responded to an alleged assault at the same address an hour before.

Officers wrote that when they arrived, they saw McLeod lying face down on the floor. They also noticed a golf club missing its head.

Police said during the alleged assault, the victim’s daughter called 911 from outside the residence and that she heard screaming from inside the residence while on the phone with 911.

Russell is due in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 31 at the Webster County Courthouse.