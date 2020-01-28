5 protestors arrested at Joe Biden presidential campaign field office

DES MOINES — Five protesters were arrested Monday night after trespassing into a Joe Biden presidential campaign field office.

Police responded to a trespassing complaint in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue just after 7:00. As they arrived, the individual with authority over the building told police that approximately 24 people had entered the building to protest. After multiple requests to leave, police were called.

According to officials, five people out of the group would not leave the building when asked and were arrested for Criminal Trespassing. Those five individuals were 22-year-old John Reardon, 68-year-old Michael McKinley, 22-year-old William Floyd, 21-year-old Denise Cheeseman and 19-year-old Kiran Loewenstein.

According to the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund, they wanted to meet with Biden to “address ongoing lies about Medicare for All he is spinning on the campaign trail.”

Those arrested were released at the scene and must appear in court at a later date.