Protests planned for Trump’s visit to Des Moines

DES MOINES — President Donald Trump is holding a rally at Drake University’s Knapp Center just days before the caucuses. Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that the President brings his share of controversy: so Des Moines police are preparing for it.

Several protests have been planned for Thursday’s rally. Police are working with Drake’s campus security to ensure everyone’s safety, but say they won’t get involved unless it’s necessary.

“Keep it peaceful, keep it in line,” Des Moines Police Sargent Paul Parizek said. “We want you to exercise your [first amendment] rights, but that line that you cross is when you start getting into the arena of somebody else’s rights.”

That’s exactly what happened on Monday when police arrested five activists for trespassing after refusing to leave the Joe Biden campaign office. They said they had been protesting Biden’s opinions on Medicare for All.

So whatever the motivations or the consequences are for the protesting, police said they’re ready for Thursday.

“There’s a lot of behind the scenes planning,” Parizek said. “There’s a lot of behind the scenes operations going on.”