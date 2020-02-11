Psychiatric eval ordered for woman charged in 2 hit-and-runs, gas station hate crime

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Nicole Marie Poole, who also goes by the name Nicole Franklin. A trial has been scheduled for Franklin, accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican. She is charged with assault in violation of individual rights in connection with an incident at a convenience store and is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 3 in Des Moines. Court documents indicate she also goes by the name of Nicole Franklin. (Polk County Jail via AP, File)

Nicole Poole is accused of hitting two children with her SUV in December.

DES MOINES — The woman charged with two hit-and-runs and a gas station assault was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Nicole Poole, 42, is accused of hitting two different children in hit-and-run incidents, as well as shouting racial slurs at a West Des Moines convenience store clerk. In one instance, police say Poole targeted a 14-year-old girl because she was Hispanic.

Just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, police say Poole purposely hit a 14-year-old girl in Clive because she was, in Poole words, “a Mexican.”

Des Moines police responded to a hit-and-run call around an hour before that incident at 6009 Creston Avenue. When they arrived, they found that a 12-year-old boy had been walking on the sidewalk within the apartment complex located there when an SUV accelerated, mounted the curb and struck him and nearly hitting another before driving off. The boy’s injuries were minor.

After the hit-and-run in Clive, West Des Moines police responded to a call from the Conoco in Valley Junction. When they arrived, Poole was there and had been shouting racial slurs at the man behind the counter, as well as some African American men in the store, while taking things off the shelf and either eating or concealing them.

A Polk County judge ordered Poole on Dec. 30 to undergo a mental health examination to asses her competency to stand trial.

Poole was ordered by the court Tuesday to seek psychiatric treatment until she can “be restored to competency in a reasonable amount of time.”

The order also says Poole “poses a danger to the public peace and safety.”

A hearing has been scheduled for April 21 to determine whether or not she is competent to stand trial.