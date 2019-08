DES MOINES — Metro Waste Authority will hold a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposed multi-million dollar recycling processing facility.

Metro Waste Authority hopes to construct a $24 million building, in which recyclables are sorted, processed and sold to be manufactured into new products.

The meeting is at Metro Waste Authority’s Central Office at 300 East Locust Street, Suite 100 in Des Moines.

The meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m.

