Public market space coming to downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES – A public market is going to be replacing the Des Moines Social Club site in downtown Des Moines.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership made the announcement on Wednesday. The market will feature local food, art, entertainment, and educational opportunities.

The site is going to replace the Des Moines Social Club on Mulberry Street. Organizers of the non-profit wrote a statement about the big change.

“In our commitment to serve this organization and the community, we understand that we must be open to new ideas, energy, and leadership. It is now time for the organization to evolve and transform. While the programming may not look like it has in the past, we welcome the possibilities that come with the evolution of this glorious facility in the continuing mission to create unprecedented community engagement. Something new and wonderful is coming, and we are thrilled to have been a part of its emergence. To all of you who have supported our activities these many years, we thank you,” said the board in a statement to the press.

According to the partnership, a public market hosts a variety of owner-operated shops or vendor areas and typically provides fresh and often locally grown food or produce for purchase year-round. The vision of a public market is to create a flexible space that further develops a community around local food, art, entertainment, and innovation. The project offers a hub for culinary classes and experiences, educational engagement and outreach, entrepreneurial activities and unique events.