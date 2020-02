NEWTON — The Iowa Speedway announced Tuesday their lineup of music artists they’ll be having after races this year as part of the NAPA Auto Parts Concert Series.

Our 15th year of racing brings a star-studded lineup along with it. Introducing this year’s @NAPAKnowHow Concert Series!



Saturday, June 13: America

Saturday, July 18: Puddle of Mudd

Saturday, August 1: Chris Lane



This is the sixth consecutive year the concert series has taken place at the Iowa Speedway.

Tickets are available now on the Iowa Speedway website.