Pursuit across 3 counties ends with 1 man, 5 juveniles in custody

WINTERSET — A Thursday afternoon police chase across three counties ended after the tires of a stolen truck were punctured with stop sticks.

That’s according to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began in Winterset, continued north on U.S. Highway 169 into Dallas County before screeching to a halt on Interstate 35 in Warren County.

Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office



20-year-old Neil Lynch of Des Moines and five unknown juveniles were taken into custody by the Winterset Police Department. Additional charges are pending.

Lynch is now being held in the Madison County Jail. No injuries were reported.